5 pivotal questions (and predictions) for key AFC teams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots: How will they surround Drake Maye with a support system?

New England boasts an absurd nearly-$120 million in cap space at the moment and has a top-five draft pick. There is no shortage of resources to beef up the surrounding talent in tow with its new franchise quarterback.

The problem is the roster has plenty of needs. And while we’re primarily focused on the offense in this space, I highly doubt Mike Vrabel intends to ignore a defense that ranked 30th in EPA per play allowed last season. The entirety of that bushel of resources will not be spent on the offensive side of the ball.

New England won’t have to go completely “one or the other” with its broken offensive line and lacking wide receiver corps. It will, however, need to choose one over the other when it comes to the quantity of additions.

PREDICTION:The Patriots spend more of their free agency budget on the offensive line. It's easier to build in the trenches via shrewd free-agent additions than it is a viable receiver corps. It also helps out the run game, which will cause a positive cascade effect throughout the offense. That means New England will have to hope a better coaching staff can get more out of its young players than the last group, which is a low bar to clear.

Jacksonville Jaguars: How many of the previous Jaguars-era “playmakers” stick around?

Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are the two highest cap charges on the books and have no guaranteed money left on their deals. The Jaguars aren’t hurting for cap space but if Coen doesn’t see them as fits for what he wants out of those positions, they’d be easy contracts to move. Engram is a hyper-specific player who doesn’t project well to some of the blocking needs from tight ends in this offense.

There is also the matter of the running backs. Coen has no attachment to the backfield duo of Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. This roster has too many other needs to add a significant third option at running back.

PREDICTION: One or both of Engram and Kirk are not on this roster, with the former being more likely to get cut. Expect a pass-catcher addition of some significance. If the brain trust can revamp the interior offensive line, one of Bigsby or Etienne is a fantasy value in 2025.

Denver Broncos: What playmakers will they add, and what positions will they play?

The Broncos are in an enviable position this offseason. They have a lot of answers at the premium positions — quarterback, top corner, pass rush and pass protection are in good shape. They’ll need to plan for the future on both lines but neither is a present hole heading into 2025. Courtland Sutton may need a new deal, but if he’s on the team, the No. 1 receiver position will be taken care of.

That leaves plenty of room for the Broncos to add to the supporting cast on offense and they have near blank slates at the running back and tight end positions. Even a receiver addition at some level is warranted to go along with Sutton and some of the hyper-specific role players that flashed in 2024. With the strength of this draft class rumored to be at the running back and tight end spot, Denver could take its shot early come April.

I am in the business of actively manifesting Ashton Jeanty making it to the Denver Broncos pick in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/zfTQO7XyaJ — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 18, 2025

Sean Payton designed and called a strong operation on offense last year and Bo Nix looks like an answer at quarterback. We care about who they land on in those positions.

PREDICTION: Denver adds two players we're strongly considering in fantasy drafts next season. I'm not foolish enough to give specific names, even if I'm trying to manifest the Jeanty marriage, but the Broncos' needs line up well with this incoming class.

Pittsburgh Steelers: What’s the next quarterback plan?

For yet another offseason, Pittsburgh will be haunted by questions regarding the most important position in the sport. As usual, it's not in a great spot to solve the problem.

I’m buying the rhetoric coming out of the team that they’ll bring back one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but not both. With the way the offense sputtered to the finish line, I don’t think you can sell Wilson as a multi-year answer. I’m not the biggest Fields backer like others in the media space but at least you can make the “untapped potential” argument. If you do bring back Fields as the starter, then surrounding him with better options at wide receiver and a more explosive backfield running mate are non-negotiables.

I’d be interested in Fields as sleeper QB1 if that comes to pass.

It’s unlikely either of these guys is a long-term answer but those types of passers aren’t just growing on trees. Barring a massive trade up the draft board or an acquisition of Matthew Stafford in a trade, they don’t have a clear path to a multi-year upgrade. It’s a tricky position to be in.

PREDICTION: The Steelers bring back Fields and add another veteran. They do not take my recommended path of making the skill positions an overwhelming strength. The 2025 Steelers end up feeling too close to versions of previous seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers: What skill-position players are they adding?

Ladd McConkey is the only skill-position player I’m ready to write in pen for the 2025 Los Angeles Chargers.

At running back, J.K. Dobbins is a free agent and Gus Edwards is a cut candidate. We could see the Chargers dip into a deep draft class at the position. As long as they also make some additions on the interior offensive line, that player would quickly become an enticing fantasy option. Dobbins does make sense as an option to return, regardless.

McConkey can play outside. He is a No. 1-level talent at the position. He has a multi-faceted skill set. That is all true but the team still needs much more around him. The much-maligned Quentin Johnston isn't a completely hopeless player — they can get away with him as their WR3 — but he'd function best in a low-volume, supporting role. Similarly, Will Dissly can work as their starting tight end and is a plus blocker but L.A. should aim higher.

PREDICTION: Dobbins returns to the team but is pushed by a rookie back. Despite adding a 100-plus target option to the passing game, McConkey is still a WR1 next season.