4-time NBA All-Star, NCAA champion Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

Kemba Walker is retiring from basketball.

A four-time NBA All-Star and a national champion at UConn, Walker announced his decision to step away from the game on Tuesday at 34 years old.

Walker played 13 NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He spent last season playing for the EuroLeague's AS Monaco. Now he's moving on to the next chapter.

“I’m here to share that I am officially retiring from basketball,” Walker wrote in his retirement announcement. “This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can’t believe the things I achieved in my career. …

“Basketball will forever be a part of my life so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s next.”