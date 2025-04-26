2025 NFL Draft's best reaction might be Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison in tears: 'I'm not gonna let you down man'

2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Injured cornerback Benjamin Morrison of Notre Dame smiles before the National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury in October. He couldn't play during the Fighting Irish's run to the College Football Playoff championship game, and the health questions clouded his draft evaluation somewhat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked past it and selected Morrison with the 53rd overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Morrison couldn't hold back his emotion on a call with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, telling him, "Man, I'm not gonna let you down man. I promise you, man."

Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald gave the pick an "A" grade, comparing Morrison's upside to Asante Samuel Jr. and D.J. Reed:

Morrison's season was cut short with a season-ending injury, but before that he was the instinctive, playmaking cornerback everyone would love to have. He's still rehabbing a hip injury, so he might be a nice stash pick for the Bucs.

