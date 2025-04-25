2025 NFL Draft: Giants select edge rusher Abdul Carter with No. 3 pick

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Defensive End Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a big play during the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Boise State Broncos College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on December 31,2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the consensus among NFL Draft experts, including Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the New York Giants went for the best player available with the No. 3 overall pick and selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter was in the running to be the No. 1 overall selection during the draft process and very well could have been the first player picked if the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns didn't have the opening two selections, respectively. There were also rumblings that the Giants might try to trade out of this spot.

Yet pass rushers are at a premium and NFL teams can't have enough talent who can get to the quarterback. The Giants had a good pass rush in 2024, tying for eighth in the league with 45 sacks as a team. But that total was 18 behind the Denver Broncos, who led the NFL with 63 sacks. Adding Carter could push them into an elite category among the top three.

Dexter Lawrence II led the defense with nine sacks last season, followed by 8.5 from Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux's 5.5. At the very least, Carter should replace Azeez Ojulari, who took his six sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. But he will likely also be an upgrade with the potential to register 10 sacks as a rookie.

During his senior season in State College, Carter compiled 12 sacks, the third-highest total in the nation with 24 tackles for loss (tops in FBS) and 68 total tackles.

Quarterback a reach at No. 3

Quarterback is certainly a need for the Giants and many of their fans likely preferred that the team address that need with the No. 3 pick. (The team reportedly attempted to trade up to the No. 1 pick, but the Titans weren't interested.) But Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders were widely considered to be reaches at that spot, and New York is reportedly eyeing an opportunity to take a QB later on.

Any quarterback selected will likely sit for a season to develop behind free agent additions Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Wilson signed a one-year deal, while Winston agreed to a two-year contract which could influence the timeline on a young QB taking the starting job.

The Giants' next selection is in the second round, the second selection in the round at No. 34 overall, unless the team moves up in pursuit of a quarterback or trades down to get the player they want later.