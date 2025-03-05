2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 15: Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 attempts to catch a pass during the first half of a football game between the University of Houston Cougars and the University of Arizona Wildcats. November 15, 2024 at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Charles McDonald: There aren't many true Day 1, bona fide starting outside wide receivers in this class, but Tet McMillan from Arizona has the profile of one.

McMillan led the Big 12 in receiving yards without the sharpest quarterback play and routinely showcased his skills as a potential No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

McMillan is going to raise eyebrows by electing not to run a 40-yard dash this season, but the big-bodied wide receiver has shown enough overall talent and ability to be one of the more coveted players in the class.

Nate Tice: A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with excellent hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside.

McMillan consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance, and plenty of burst in such a big frame. He is also a good route runner who can consistently sink on his route breaks, with plenty of burst and speed to create separation on the intermediate levels.

He was dominant in 2024 when the ball was anywhere in his vicinity and has the makings of a matchup nightmare at the next level. He also already has experience working from the slot, not just vertically but on underneath routes as well, with his ability to get in and out of breaks. He really shines on these routes.

McMillan is a big receiver who most importantly plays big. His volleyball and basketball background constantly show up in his game; he is very comfortable extending for throws away from his frame (which happened often at Arizona) and doesn't lose speed when catching the ball on the move because of his confidence in his hands.

The wideout lacks elite long speed, but he still has enough speed — and most importantly the frame and ball skills — to win consistently vertically. McMillan brings a lot to the table and can be an instant strong contributor at the next level because of his route running polish and ball skills.

I’m very bullish on McMillan.