2025 NBA playoff race, standings, seeding: Are the Warriors legit championship contenders?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after Butler scores and was fouled on the shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Golden State Warriors are on everyone's radar again — and for good reason. With recent dynamic performances from Jimmy Butler and the return of Jonathan Kuminga, their prospects for postseason success are brighter. Yet some skeptics raise a simple question: Are they true contenders or just benefiting from a favorable schedule? Kevin O’Connor of "The Kevin O’Connor Show" doesn’t shy away from the discussion with Tom Haberstroh.

The Warriors have a 13-1 mark with Butler in the lineup, but the Warriors' toughest battles loom on the horizon with the Knicks, Nuggets and Bucks.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

A deeper dive into Warriors' winning formula

Key additions and player performances are reshaping the Warriors’ possibilities. Butler’s seamless integration can’t be understated. Haberstroh emphasized how Butler’s defensive prowess combined with Steph Curry's stellar shooting ensures the Warriors can compete with the NBA’s elite.

Players like Quinten Post and Moses Moody have also evolved significantly, according to O’Connor. Kuminga's return Thursday in a win over the Kings, scoring 18 points in 19 minutes, highlights how the Warriors' depth provides an edge that few teams possess.

Postseason potential

As the race for playoff positioning intensifies, the Warriors’ chemistry and ability to keep improving will be scrutinized. The outcomes of these crucial games against the Knicks on Saturday, followed by the Nuggets and Bucks, will not just determine their standing, but possibly redefine their postseason trajectory.

The Warriors (38-28, sixth in the West) have an opportunity to solidify their place among the NBA’s top contenders. The questions many fans are asking are pivotal: Will they rise to the challenge or will flaws be exposed?

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.