2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 13: Payton Sandfort #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes brings the ball up court during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Second Round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 13, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

Height: 6-8 • Weight: 215 • Class: Senior • Age: 22

Summary: Sandfort is a beautiful shooter off the catch capable of knocking down shots from anywhere. Even though his numbers dipped as a senior at Iowa, he played through a fractured wrist and torn labrums on both of his shoulders! But when he's healthy, he could provide a spark as a member of the Clippers bench.

Comparisons: Sam Hauser

Strengths

Shooting: Elite spot-up shooter who relocates into open space and hits from deep with quick, confident mechanics. Defenses can't lose track of him. He's also capable of hitting side-step jumpers and midrange pull-ups with a smooth release.

Passing: Never plays outside of himself as a good decision-maker with the ball in his hands. But with a growing role each season, he showed he's more than just a basic decision-maker with his feel for passing to open teammates off of drives.

Effort: Brings consistent intensity on defense and rebounds well for his position.

Concerns

Shot creation: Not a primary creator and can struggle generating clean looks against length.

Defense: He has limitations defending in space and doesn't change direction too well. He could be hunted in switches at the next level.

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.