2025 NBA Draft: One-on-one interviews with top prospects

The 2025 NBA Draft is fast approaching. Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Kevin O'Connor sat down with top prospects during the draft combine in Chicago last week. Watch the interviews below, and check back for more interviews in the coming days.

Kon Knueppel

Big Board ranking: No. 5

Knueppel, a projected top-10 pick, discusses his development as a shot creator at Duke, his focus on expanding his offensive arsenal, and the lessons learned from a heartbreaking loss in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. He also talks NBA playoffs, his basketball influences, including Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler, and the impact of family and faith on his career.

Cedric Coward

Big Board ranking: No. 11

Coward, who has risen from D-III basketball player to projected first-round pick, details his versatile skill set, draft combine performance, and the work ethic that led to his improved shooting and playmaking. He also shares lessons learned from his Olympic gold-medalist grandfather, his NBA player comps (including Kawhi Leonard) and what drives his obsession with basketball.

