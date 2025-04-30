2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running backs

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Much was made about Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles. Sure, he was joining a much, MUCH better situation than the one he'd been in with the Giants — no one was debating that. But some questions emerged nonetheless.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

Had Barkley lost a step? Were the Eagles going to tush push all of Barkley's potential touchdowns over to Jalen Hurts? Were the Eagles just too loaded as a whole for Barkley to be a true fantasy difference-maker?

Man, did he put all those questions — and more — to rest with his 2024 season.

There are few words to describe what Barkley accomplished last year, but we can put it simply: he's now an official No. 1 fantasy draft pick candidate in 2025.

Even if you don't get the chance to draft Barkley — and you'll likely need a top-three pick to do so — our fantasy draft rankings can help you create a winning plan at RB:

Which running back are you most excited to draft in 2025?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!