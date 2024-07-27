2024 Paris Olympics: Victor Wembanyama and France hold off Brazil to take 78-66 win

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-FRA-BRA France's #32 Victor Wembanyama goes to the basket in the men's preliminary round group B basketball match between France and Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) (THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

As Olympic basketball kicks off, France and Brazil got things off to an exciting start, with the host country beating Brazil 78-66 on Saturday. French phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 19 points, including a handful of huge dunks, to help France take its first game of the tournament.

La première aux Jeux Olympiques 😤



Malgré une entame poussive, les Bleus font le job et s'imposent de 12 points face au Brésil au Stade Pierre-Mauroy 👊#TeamFranceBasket | #PassionnémentBleu | #Paris2024 | #FRABRA pic.twitter.com/rspX38LbHD — Équipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) July 27, 2024

Brazil powered its way to an early lead and held it through most of the first half, despite a second-quarter surge from France. However, a three-pointer from Evan Fournier at the end of the first half gave France a 39-36 lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, France finally started using the home crowd to its advantage, growing the lead. France headed into the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead, and held off the Brazilians, who kept fighting back to keep the game close.

With Brazil pushing against France in the final minutes, Nicolas Batum scored two huge three-pointer to increase France's led back to 10 points. A Wembanyama dunk with less than a minute remaining just about sealed the deal for the Olympics hosts as France took the 12-point win.

Both teams struggled with controlling the ball, with France turning over the ball 19 times and Brazil racking up 20 turnovers. The victory now gives France an advantage in Group B as the group stage continues.

Wembanyama continued to show off his incredible skills throughout the game, including this insane one-handed dunk in the second quarter as France rebuilt its momentum. The reigning NBA rookie of the year finished with 19 points, while Batum finished with 19 of his own. Brazil's Leo Meindl led his team with 14 points.

What even is Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/zl6NKFaChA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 27, 2024

France's victory was the third basketball matchup of the day, with Australia and Germany getting easy wins over Spain and Japan, respectively, to start the tournament.

Australia defeated Spain 96-80, with Jock Landale leading the team with 20 points. Spain's Santi Aldama had a dominant 27-point performance, but could not lift the team over Australia. Australia led early on, with Spain overtaking the lead only once, in the third quarter, before Australia ran away and took a commanding win in Group A. The next Group A game, Greece versus Canada, will take place later on Saturday.

Germany had a dominant win of its own in the first matchup of Group B, beating Japan 97-77. Franz Wagner ended with 22 points to lead the team, with his brother Moritz chipping in 15 and Daniel Theis adding 18. Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe led Japan with 20 points and 16 points, repsectively, in the loss.

France will next play Japan, and Brazil will take on Germany, with both games taking place on July 30.