2024 Paris Olympics: Sports world reacts to Simone Biles and Team USA's gold medal in gymnastics

Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Team USA strolled to a commanding win at the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, beating the next-closest team by nearly six points. Led by Simone Biles, the team of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera retook gold after a silver-medal finish in Tokyo — and received praise and congratulations from around the sports world as a result.

Look at what it means for @usagym 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KJIb7I7Alt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2024

Much of the praise went to Biles, whose dominant performance made her the most-decorate U.S. Olympic gymnast of all-time. Biles now holds eight medals, including five, and has a chance to win more in individual events this week.

Former Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez — who competed together with Biles in the 2016 Olympics in Rio — expressed their congratulations online. Both Raisman and Hernandez are in Paris in a journalistic capacity, with Hernandez working as a commentator for NBC and Raisman acting as a contributor for Olympics.com.

LETS GO LETS GO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eYH9RKO5n1 — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) July 30, 2024

WNBA star A'ja Wilson, who is at the games chasing an eighth straight Olympic gold with USA basketball, wrote about the event on social media, calling the Team USA gymnasts "goated & golden."

Watching that live was insane! the @USAGym girlies are goated & golden ! 🥇😮‍💨🤍 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 30, 2024

Country star Keith Urban congratulated the United States for their victory as well, with a photo from inside the event. Urban's wife, actor Nicole Kidman, was also spotted in the audience at the team final in Paris, cheering on the U.S.

There were plenty of other celebrities in the house on Tuesday, with a pair of NFL players cheering on Biles: recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and Biles's husband Jonathan Owens.

Jason Kelce and Jonathan Owens are in awe of Simone Biles’ greatness. 🔥 #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/gcRJlberCP — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 30, 2024

Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale chimed in with his congratulations, calling Biles the GOAT and including a clip of Biles's gold-clinching floor routine.

Absolutely the GOAT @Simone_Biles & her teammates dominated the competition to win the TEAM GOLD MEDAL !

USA USA USA is AWESOME BABY! pic.twitter.com/sTk81eOzgE — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 30, 2024

Chiles and Lee also received a shoutout from their former universities — UCLA and Auburn, respectively — where they competed in NCAA play before turning their attention to the Olympics.

THAT GIRL IS AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! 🥇



Congratulations Jordan Chiles and Team USA! #GoBruins | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/ifhtAiS9eV — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) July 30, 2024

And for a little social media presence of their own, Team USA posted a TikTok on Suni Lee's account.

"Everyone want to know what I would do if I didn't win," Lee and Chiles lip-synched, before Lee covered the camera and revealed the team holding their gold medals. "I guess we'll never know."

THEY DID THE TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/mhlrvXmfgc — victoria ッ (@tisseslov) July 30, 2024

With the team medal secured, there's still more chances for Team USA to pick up hardware in these Olympics. Biles and Lee will compete in the all-around final on Thursday, and multiple members of the team will compete in individual events this weekend.