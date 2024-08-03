2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 8 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule | How to watch | Olympic news

A packed Saturday at the 2024 Paris Olympics brought plenty of incredible images with it.

Here are some of the best shots from the eighth full day of competition in France.

Simone Biles collects her medal

Simone Biles picked up her gold medal after winning on the vault on Saturday in Paris

Women's 100m Final

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred upset American Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 meter final on Saturday.

Team USA wins again

Team USA went a perfect 3-0 in pool play with their win over Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Men's Decathlon

Norway's Markus Rooth won gold in the men's decathlon after he beat out Germany's Leo Neugebauer in the 1,500-meter run.

Fencing

Team Japan won the bronze medal in the women's team sabre match over France on Saturday. Ukraine took gold in the event.

Tennis Final

China's Qinwen Zheng won the women's tennis singles gold medal match over Croatia's Donna Vekic on Saturday.

Windsurfing

Israel's Tom Reuveny won gold in the men's windsurf iQFoil event on Saturday.

Men's Road Race

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel won gold in the men's road race on Saturday in Paris.