2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 7 of the Paris Games

We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.

Here's a look at some of the best images taken on Friday in France.

Triple Jump

Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk qualified through the first stage of the women's triple jump on Friday.

3x3 Basketball

After losing their first four games, the U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team won a pair of games on Friday in France.

Discus Throw

Cuba's Melany del Pilar Matheus failed to make it out of early qualifying for the discus throw on Friday.

Badminton

Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat a Denmark doubles team to earn a spot in the gold medal match.

Women's 100m dash

The women's 100m preliminary races started on Friday in France.

Men's 10,000m final

Ugana's Joshua Cheptegi won the men's 10,000 meter final on Friday.

BMX Final

Australia's Saya Sakakibara won the BMX competition on Friday.

4x100 meter medley relay

Caeleb Dressel and Team USA competed in the mixed medley relay on Friday in what was a rough day for the American star.

Volleyball

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes beat a German team in their preliminary match on Friday.

Women's 5,000m

The women's 5,000m run was among the early events that kicked off track and field in Paris.