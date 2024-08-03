2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 7 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule | How to watch | Olympic news
We're now a full week into the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the seventh day of action provided plenty of incredible shots from across the country.
Here's a look at some of the best images taken on Friday in France.
Triple Jump
Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk qualified through the first stage of the women's triple jump on Friday.
3x3 Basketball
After losing their first four games, the U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team won a pair of games on Friday in France.
Discus Throw
Cuba's Melany del Pilar Matheus failed to make it out of early qualifying for the discus throw on Friday.
Badminton
Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat a Denmark doubles team to earn a spot in the gold medal match.
Women's 100m dash
The women's 100m preliminary races started on Friday in France.
Men's 10,000m final
Ugana's Joshua Cheptegi won the men's 10,000 meter final on Friday.
BMX Final
Australia's Saya Sakakibara won the BMX competition on Friday.
4x100 meter medley relay
Caeleb Dressel and Team USA competed in the mixed medley relay on Friday in what was a rough day for the American star.
Volleyball
Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes beat a German team in their preliminary match on Friday.
Women's 5,000m
The women's 5,000m run was among the early events that kicked off track and field in Paris.