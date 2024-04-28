2024 NFL Draft grades: Falcons earn year's worst grade, while Eagles strengthen and Bears build bright outlook

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and it's time to put our way-too-early spin on what happened over those three days in Detroit. Here's the breakdown of the AFC draft classes, including favorite picks, least favorite picks and an overall grade for each team.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Overall Grade: C+

This draft went about how most people expected. They got a potential Tyron Smith replacement in the first round, added front seven help and got depth on the offensive line. This draft might not have huge immediate returns for the Cowboys, but they made some strong dice rolls on future starters. The team sits in limbo as Jerry Jones decides what he wants to do next with the franchise, making this an important draft for the Cowboys to nail.

Favorite Pick: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State (73rd overall)

Cooper Beebe did it all for Kansas State. He flipped between guard and tackle — sometimes in the same game. Beebe doesn’t have the best balance, but he does have the athleticism to get to the second level and generally has good eyes in pass protection. Beebe has starter potential, which is great to find in the third round.

Least Favorite Pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (29th overall)

Tyler Guyton has infinite upside at offensive tackle, but he's pretty raw as things stand right now. He might have a lower floor than some other offensive tackles on the board, but the Cowboys definitely need to spend this pick on a tackle. It just might not be pretty in 2024. Guyton is a guy that can be special in this league. He's just going to need a bit of a long leash.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 29: Tyler Guyton, OT, OklahomaRound 2, Pick 56: Marshawn Kneeland, DL/EDGE, Western MichiganRound 3, Pick 73: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas StateRound 3, Pick 87: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre DameRound 5, Pick 174: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake ForestRound 6, Pick 216: Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri StateRound 7, Pick 233: Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana LafayetteRound 7, Pick 244: Justin Rogers, DL, Auburn

New York Giants

Overall Grade: B+

The Giants wanted a quarterback, but they still came away with a solid group of players despite not taking one. Malik Nabers is the receiver they’ve needed for quite some time now and they found a solid replacement for Xavier McKinney in Tyler Nubin. Theo Johnson is a smart draft pick in response to Darren Waller being unsure about his future. The Giants might not have been able to make the splash they wanted to make, but they should feel pretty good about where they stand.

Favorite Pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6th overall)

Malik Nabers has unlimited upside in the NFL. He’s already a game-breaking threat and has plenty of areas of his game he can improve on. The Giants have been lacking consistent wide receiver talent for a few years now, but Nabers has a chance to buck that trend. This will help all of the other wide receivers on the Giants’ roster because now they can move into roles that are more appropriate for them. The plane was built out of WR3s, but now a real No. 1 target is here.

Least Favorite Pick: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (70th overall)

Nitpicking. This isn’t a bad pick by any means — it’s the appropriate range for Andru Phillips. Maybe the Giants could have picked T.J. Tampa? Regardless, this isn’t actually a bad pick.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSURound 2, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, S, MinnesotaRound 3, Pick 70: Andru Phillips, CB, KentuckyRound 4, Pick 107: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn StateRound 5, Pick 166: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, PurdueRound 6, Pick 183: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Philadelphia Eagles

Overall Grade: A-

The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third round pick from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman.

Favorite Pick: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (40th overall)

Cooper DeJean should have been a first-round pick, full stop. He is a stud that can play legitimately every position in the secondary. With Quinyon Mitchell also being selected, DeJean might have to play safety or slot early on in his career, but he’s well-equipped for that role too. He also has great ability in the return game. Just a special player all-around.

Least Favorite Pick: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (127th overall)

Weird pick. Will Shipley doesn’t really profile as a dynamic NFL back, but he was a solid player in college. If this is the worst this class has to offer, not so bad. At least they picked up a future fifth-round pick in the process of getting Shipley.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, ToledoRound 2, Pick 40: Cooper DeJean, CB, IowaRound 3, Pick 94: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston ChristianRound 4, Pick 127: Will Shipley, RB, ClemsonRound 5, Pick 152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&MRound 5, Pick 155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, ClemsonRound 5, Pick 172: Trevon Keegan, OL, MichiganRound 6, Pick 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida StateRound 6, Pick 190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State

Washington Commanders

Overall Grade: B

It’s a new day for the Commanders. They have a new franchise quarterback, a couple impact defenders and even a freak athlete on the offensive line to develop. The Daniels pick is risky based on his prospect profile, but he still should be a drastic upgrade over what they had in Sam Howell last season. This class hinges on Daniels being a top-tier starter in the NFL, but they did grab some solid players in the draft. This draft class should make fans feel a bit more hopeful after a shaky free agency period.

Favorite Pick: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (36th overall)

This is risky because of the foot injury Newton has been fighting through, but if he’s healthy, he’s going to be a force for the Commanders. Newton was the most polished interior pass rusher in this year’s class and now gets to play for Dan Quinn and next to Jon Allen and Daron Payne. If he can stay on the field, Newton is in a spot to have a truly impactful rookie year in the NFL. This is a fun pick for the Commanders.

Least Favorite Pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (2nd overall)

Jayden Daniels is not a bad quarterback prospect, but taking him over Drake Maye feels risky. Daniels, like Michael Penix and Bo Nix, is leading a new wave of highly-drafted first round quarterbacks that played a ton of college football before they were finally deemed elite NFL prospects. This could work — Daniels’ rushing ability and deep ball accuracy gives him a high floor. However his frame and lack of elite traits as a passer gives some pause for concern. There’s a path for success for Daniels, but his upside just might not be as high as Maye’s.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSURound 2, Pick 36: Johnny Newton, DL, IllinoisRound 2, Pick 50: Mike Sainristil, CB, MichiganRound 2, Pick 53: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas StateRound 3, Pick 67: Brandon Coleman, OL, TCURound 3, Pick 100: Luke McCaffrey, WR, RiceRound 5, Pick 139: Jordan Magee, LB, TempleRound 5, Pick 161: Dominique Hampton, S, WashingtonRound 7, Pick 222: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DL, Notre Dame

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Overall Grade: A

You made it, Bears fans. A quarterback prospect that has real deal superstar upside is here. Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world to finally be the dynamic passer the Bears have been waiting for — and he’s been set up well for success. They drafted Rome Odunze with their second top-10 pick and a developmental tackle in the third round with Kiran Amegadjia. Even their fifth-round selection of Austin Booker was quality! This draft class can be so impactful that it gets an A even with picking a punter in the fourth round.

Favorite Pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (9th overall)

Caleb Williams is too easy, so let’s go with Odunze. It’ll be interesting to see how Odunze carves out a role as a rookie with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore already on the roster, but for the long term, this is a brilliant pick for Chicago. Odunze has the ability to be a No. 1 wideout in the NFL and will form a strong duo with Moore. This might not be the setup for a gaudy rookie season, but the Bears are playing a smart long game with this pick.

Least Favorite Pick: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa (122nd overall)

Tory Taylor is a pretty great punter, good enough for a highlight tape, but just on principle this has to be the pick that goes here. A punter in Round 4 what happened to this great nation?

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USCRound 1, Pick 9: Rome Odunze, WR, WashingtonRound 3, Pick 75: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, YaleRound 4, Pick 122: Tory Taylor, P, IowaRound 5, Pick 144: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

Detroit Lions

Overall Grade: B

Detroit made some great picks in the first two rounds of the draft and some risky ones to kick off Day 3 of the draft. They did accomplish their goal of getting better at cornerback this offseason, now featuring a completely revamped room as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will join Carlton Davis in Detroit. The Lions even got a couple sixth-rounders with potential to close out their day. It’s really just the selections in the fourth round that are giving a bit of pause here.

Favorite Pick: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU (189th overall)

Mekhi Wingo should have been drafted over 100 selections higher than this. He checks off so many boxes from technique to production to versatility to age — it’s truly baffling to try and figure out how he was possibly on the board in the sixth round. This could be a Grady Jarrett-level steal for the Lions if he continues to develop on the right path. Steal, steal, steal.

Least Favorite Pick: Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia (126th overall)

It’s hard to know what to make of this because we just don’t have many players straight from Canada getting drafted this high. Manu is, luckily, in a situation where he’s not a threat to either of the Lions’ starters at tackle, so maybe he’ll get a fair chance to develop without fear of hurting the team. This will be a fascinating player to track in the future.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 24: Terrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaRound 2, Pick 61: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 126: Giovanni Manu, OT, British ColumbiaRound 4, Pick 132: Sione Vaki, S/RB, UtahRound 6, Pick 189: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSURound 6, Pick 210: Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Green Bay Packers

Overall Grade: B

The Packers made a ton of draft picks and came out looking pretty good. Their linebacker picks were a bit questionable (although the entire linebacker class was down this year), but they did find a potential franchise left tackle in Jordan Morgan at the end of the first round. They took three safeties as well and might have a tough, versatile duo now between Javon Bullard and Xavier McKinney. MarShawn Lloyd is a quality addition at running back while they test Josh Jacobs for at least a season.

Favorite Pick: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (25th overall)

This is a good range for Jordan Morgan. He needs to add some strength for the NFL, but he’s a classic, pure pass-blocking left tackle that will always have a place in the league. He’s going to face a bit of a learning curve getting used to NFL pass rushers and the speed and strength of the game, but this is a quality bet for the Packers to take at the end of the first round.

Least Favorite Pick: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (45th overall)

Edgerrin Cooper being here is more of a problem with where college football is right now on defense more than anything Cooper did himself. Cooper is a fast, rangy linebacker prospect that just wasn’t always asked to do traditional NFL linebacker tasks — like many linebackers in college. He has work to do in terms of playing downhill and sifting through traffic in the box, but his speed will give him a chance to be a playmaker from the jump.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, ArizonaRound 2, Pick 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&MRound 2, Pick 58: Javon Bullard, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USCRound 3, Pick 91: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 111: Evan Williams, S, OregonRound 5, Pick 163: Jacob Monk, OL, DukeRound 5, Pick 169: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon StateRound 6, Pick 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia StateRound 7, Pick 245: Michael Pratt, QB, TulaneRound 7, Pick 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Minnesota Vikings

Overall Grade: C+

The Vikings went all in and got their quarterback and edge rusher of the future. Whew. As a result, they barely have any 2025 picks, but they do have some talented prospects at key positions to build around. J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner can be solid NFL players, but the Vikings have paid a pretty high price to attain them. Right now, the only top-100 pick they’re slated to have in 2025 is their first-round pick (with at least one third-round compensatory pick coming their way for Kirk Cousins). This better work!

Favorite Pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (17th overall)

Dallas Turner is a great dice roll for an edge rusher prospect. He’s got production coming from Alabama, is 21 years old and ran in the 4.4s at the NFL scouting combine. He’s going to be right at home in Brian Flores’ scheme that will cut him loose up the field and allow him to be a playmaker. He’s a darkhorse for a 10-sack rookie campaign.

Least Favorite Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (10th overall)

This is not a bad pick exactly, but J.J. McCarthy just needs to show a little bit more before we can have full confidence that the Vikings got their guy. He’s got some nice arm talent and had real highs at Michigan, but generally just wasn’t asked to be the driver of the offense. McCarthy is going to need some seasoning, but Kevin O’Connell might be the guy to pull whatever latent potential is sitting there.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, MichiganRound 1, Pick 17: Dallas Turner, EDGE, AlabamaRound 4, Pick 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, OregonRound 6, Pick 177: Walter Rouse, OT, OklahomaRound 6, Pick 203: Will Reichard, K, AlabamaRound 7, Pick 230: Michael Jurgens, OL, Wake ForestRound 7, Pick 232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL, Texas A&M Commerce

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Overall Grade: D-

Baffling. Pretty baffling use of the eighth overall pick. After signing Kirk Cousins, it was a bit of a shocker for the Falcons to use the pick on a backup quarterback rather than opt to take someone who can play this year. Unless the Cousins signing is a total disaster, it will be years before the Falcons see Michael Penix on the field. Time will tell how that works out, but this team is not ready for a resource allocation like that. They also failed to grab a cornerback in this draft, but they did make some very solid picks along the defensive line that should help them finally stabilize that position group. The defensive line picks are the only thing keeping this from being an F grade.

Favorite Pick: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (109th overall)

Dorlus might be a steal for the Falcons, giving them pass rush versatility on the inside. He can play all over the defensive line and many projections had him going much higher than this. Dorlus is an explosive athlete that might be able to play a big role in the Falcons’ new defense as a rookie. Great pick up for the Falcons that may have saved their draft class.

Least Favorite Pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (8th overall)

Beyond the resource allocation that will have a 7-10 team sitting a top-10 pick on the bench for multiple seasons, it’s fair to question if Penix was really worth this pick. He played six seasons in college with multiple season-ending injuries, but caught fire for Washington over the past two seasons. Penix was also fortunate enough to play on an offense that just put two tackles and three wide receivers into the draft, including two first-rounders (Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu). Penix is going to have to become more consistently accurate to be worth this pick and become a more dynamic playmaker when things break down around him. He does have some nice traits like a strong arm and accuracy down the sidelines, but it’s fair to be wary of a prospect profile that doesn’t have a huge track record of success in the NFL.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, WashingtonRound 2, Pick 35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, ClemsonRound 3, Pick 74: Bralen Trice, EDGE, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 109: Brandon Dorlus, DL, OregonRound 5, Pick 143: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre DameRound 6, Pick 186: Jase McClellan, RB, AlabamaRound 6, Pick 187: Casey Washington, WR, IllinoisRound 6, Pick 197: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia

Carolina Panthers

Overall Grade: C

The Panthers took some real risks in this draft class. It’s hard to say whether it’s bad or good, because making risky draft picks is not inherently a bad thing. Carolina decided to spend their picks taking home-run swings that have low floors and big upside. The gambles are fun, but their early draft picks have shaky profiles in one way or another. Even though they’re getting a C, it’s hard not to be caught by the allure of the unknown here. It’s a really interesting class.

Favorite Pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (32nd overall)

Xavier Legette has a very unusual production profile. Prior to his final collegiate season, he didn’t produce much of anything. Going into 2023, Legette’s career high for receiving yards in a season was 167 yards. Then, he exploded for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns kind of out of nowhere. Fifth-year breakouts don’t have a great track record of success in the NFL, but Legette has the size and speed to potentially buck that trend. He’s the kind of athlete Carolina desperately needed on their offense and if he continues to play at the level he did last season, Bryce Young just might have a chance.

Least Favorite Pick: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas (46th overall)

Jonathan Brooks is coming off of a torn ACL that will impact the start of his rookie year. He had fans during the draft cycle, but wasn’t the most dynamic back prior to the knee injury. He’s a solid, all-around back that does a bit of everything well, but trading up to grab him is certainly a risk. Brooks should be a solid starter once he gets back to full strength, but maybe not the every-down back that the Panthers drafted him to be.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 32: Xavier Legette, WR, South CarolinaRound 2, Pick 46: Jonathan Brooks, RB, TexasRound 3, Pick 72: Trevin Wallace, LB, KentuckyRound 4, Pick 101: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, TexasRound 5, Pick 157: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington StateRound 6, Pick 200: Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi StateRound 7, Pick 240: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

New Orleans Saints

Overall Grade: B-

All those trades in the past left the Saints with only two picks in the top 100 of the draft and they went over 100 selections in between their own picks at one point. Still, the Saints grabbed an immediate starter at guard or tackle in Taliese Fuaga, who they selected in the first round. Fuaga is another member of an extremely talented offensive line class that should have success in the NFL. They grabbed a starting-caliber cornerback in Kool-Aid McKinstry and a real developmental option at quarterback in Spencer Rattler. For as few draft assets as they came into the draft with, the Saints fared pretty well.

Favorite Pick: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (150th overall)

Might not be the future, but he has a chance. Spencer Rattler is a former big-time recruit who had his struggles in college, going from Oklahoma to South Carolina. He wasn’t playing in the best of circumstances, but still showed off some serious arm talent and the ability to play under pressure. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he was dinged for his demeanor in the "QB1: Beyond the Lights" documentary, but he was a high schooler when that was filmed. If the glowing reviews from people at South Carolina are accurate, Rattler might be a steal for the Saints. He can play.

Least Favorite Pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (41st overall)

There’s not much reason to feel negatively about this pick, but it feels silly to call anything after Round 4a bad pick — and the Saints only had two picks in the top 100. McKinstry is a solid cornerback that won’t need to be a true shutdown guy with Marshon Lattimore on the roster. It’s just kind of funny that the Saints traded up to get him despite having such little draft capital this year. Still, it didn’t take them much to get McKinstry and he does fit well.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 14: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon StateRound 2, Pick 41: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaRound 5, Pick 150: Spencer Rattler, QB, South CarolinaRound 5, Pick 170: Bub Means, WR, PittsburghRound 5, Pick 175: Jaylan Ford, LB, TexasRound 6, Pick 199: Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern IowaRound 7, Pick 239: Josiah Ezirim, OL, Eastern Kentucky

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Overall Grade: B+

Really solid draft for the Buccaneers. Graham Barton is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and can play all five positions up front. This is a terrific player to pair with Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line. They also grabbed a solid wide receiver prospect in Jalen McMillan and a quality running back in Bucky Irving. How Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith develop will be important for the overall impact of this draft class, but this is a nice haul for the Buccaneers.

Favorite Pick: Graham Barton, OL, Duke (26th overall)

Graham Barton is a stud. He checks off every box a team could want in a versatile offensive line prospect and comes ready to start Day 1. Not too much to say on this one, it’s a home run prospect at a position of need. It’s never a bad idea to bolster your offensive line!

Least Favorite Pick: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama (57th overall)

Chris Braswell is solid, but this felt a bit early for him. Braswell is a jack-of-all-trades edge defender that projects more as a rotational player than a core piece of a pass rush group. Even then, it can’t hurt to add a well-rounded player like this to your edge group. He offers solid run support and has some experience in coverage.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 26: Graham Barton, OL, DukeRound 2, Pick 57: Chris Braswell, EDGE, AlabamaRound 3, Pick 89: Tykee Smith, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 125: Bucky Irving, RB, OregonRound 6, Pick 220: Elijah Klein, OL, UTEPRound 7, Pick 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Overall Grade: B+

Shoutout to Arizona for not overthinking it. Grab the best player in the draft and just keep it moving. They took some chances on future potential with the selections of Max Melton, Trey Benson and Xavier Thomas, giving them more credible prospects to continue this rebuild with. The Cardinals might not win the division this year, but this draft class should help them get to competing for the playoffs sooner rather than later, especially if Kyler Murray can build on his late-season resurgence.

Favorite Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (4th overall)

No-brainer. The Cardinals needed a wide receiver and they got the best wide receiver prospect in the draft — and possibly, the flat-out best player in the draft. Harrison should be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately in the NFL and now gives the Cardinals a threat they can rely upon. Harrison going along with wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride is a fun, young pass-catching trio to develop together.

Least Favorite Pick: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (27th overall)

Darius Robinson just feels a bit rich at the end of the first round. He’s a heavy-handed defensive linemen that definitely has a role in the NFL, but he’s not the most dynamic athlete out there and he wasn’t really productive until his fifth season in college. This kind of feels like the Seahawks’ selection of LJ Collier a few years ago.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateRound 1, Pick 27: Darius Robinson, DL, MissouriRound 2, Pick 43: Max Melton, CB, RutgersRound 3, Pick 66: Trey Benson, RB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 71: Isaiah Adams, OL, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 82: Tip Reiman, TE, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 90: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston CollegeRound 4, Pick 104: Dadrian Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas TechRound 5, Pick 138: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, ClemsonRound 5, Pick 162: Christian Jones, OT, TexasRound 6, Pick 191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UABRound 7, Pick 226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami

Los Angeles Rams

Overall Grade: B-

This was a safe, logical draft for the Rams, which makes sense for where they are right now. They beefed up their defensive line, added a quality back and also a much-needed safety within the top 100 picks. There isn’t a lot of big upside here, but most of these players should have high floors for the NFL. It’s hard to see this draft class failing for the Rams, but they might not have true star power here.

Favorite Pick: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (19th overall)

Great pickup for the Rams. They needed to continue to add talent to their defensive line and get a proven, productive pass rusher in Jared Verse who has a lot of experience.

Least Favorite Pick: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State (39th overall)

It’s hard to project how so many of these older prospects will fare in the NFL, but Fiske feels risky — especially for a trade up. Fiske transferred to Florida State for his fifth year in college, where he was productive for the Seminoles. With his 4.7 40-yard dash, it's not difficult to see why NFL teams wanted to draft Fiske. Still, this is just uncharted territory in terms of the age of these players and how they project moving forward. Fiske could stand to gain some more weight, but there’s no doubting his movement skills.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 19: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida StateRound 2, Pick 39: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 83: Blake Corum, RB, MichiganRound 3, Pick 99: Kamren Kinchens, S, MiamiRound 5, Pick 154: Brennan Jackson, LB, Washington StateRound 6, Pick 196: Tyler Davis, DL, ClemsonRound 6, Pick 209: Joshua Karty, K, StanfordRound 6, Pick 213: Jordan Whittington, WR, TexasRound 6, Pick 217: Beaux Limmer, OL, ArkansasRound 7, Pick 254: KT Leveston, OL, Kansas State

San Francisco 49ers

Overall Grade: C-

Weird draft class for the 49ers, but it might not matter. They’ve turned a former "Mr. Irrelevant" into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall was a bit of a surprise and Kyle Shanahan made his patented mid-round running back pick. It’s just hard to look at a draft class that has Pearsall as a first-round selection and feel super great about it. Dominick Puni is a name to watch for them as a long-term developmental offensive guard — he’s got the movement skills Shanahan likes in his linemen.

Favorite Pick: Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest (124th overall)

Malik Mustapha just might be the best safety in the draft. He’s a strong hitter, a sure tackler and has some underrated chops in coverage. Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga are a rugged safety trio for the 49ers. This is a great pickup for San Francisco.

Least Favorite Pick: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (129th overall)

This one is just funny. It’s like Shanahan can’t help himself but to burn a mid-round pick on a running back every year. Maybe Guerendo bucks the recent trend, but this pick has to go in this slot just for the meme.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31: Ricky Pearsall, WR, FloridaRound 2, PIck 64: Renardo Green, CB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 86: Dominick Puni, OL, KansasRound 4, Pick 124: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake ForestRound 4, Pick 139: Isaac Guerendo, RB, LouisvilleRound 4, Pick 135: Jacob Cowing, WR, ArizonaRound 6, Pick 215: Jarrett Kingston, OL, USCRound 7, Pick 251: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State

Seattle Seahawks

Overall Grade: C+

Mixed feelings is the best way to describe the Seahawks draft. On one hand, they did grab a potentially disruptive defensive lineman in Byron Murphy — a piece they desperately needed. They also found someone who can compete for a starting role on the offensive line with Christian Haynes in the third round. Still, their Day 3 picks leave a bit to be desired, especially with no second-round pick this year due to the Leonard Williams trade.

Favorite Pick: Christian Haynes, G, UConn (81st overall)

Hard not to love this selection for Seattle. Haynes is talented enough to start right away, which is imperative for a team that needs starters at guards. This is a pick that can pay immediate dividends and we might be looking back at this pick in December wondering why Haynes didn’t go a whole lot higher.

Least Favorite Pick: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (118th overall)

This linebacker class was very shaky overall, but the Seahawks still drafted someone that’s not really close to being ready to play in the NFL. Perhaps Mike Macdonald is the guru to unlock a starting linebacker in Tyrice Knight, but he’s probably going to wind up a special teams player.

Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 16: Byron Murphy, DL, TexasRound 3, Pick 81: Christian Haynes, OL, UConnRound 4, Pick 118: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEPRound 4, Pick 121: AJ Barner, TE, MichiganRound 5, Pick 136: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 179: Sataoa Laumea, OL, UtahRound 6, Pick 192: D.J. James, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 207: Mike Jerrett, OT, Findlay