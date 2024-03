2024 Massachusetts primary elections: Live results

Voters, top, fill out a ballots as election workers, below, look on at a polling place, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Attleboro, Mass. Massachusetts is one of 15 states and one territory holding primary elections on Super Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With contests in 16 states and American Samoa, the Super Tuesday primaries will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election. Just how “super” it is may be a matter of perspective.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hope to amass a string of lopsided victories that will help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch. On the other hand, Nikki Haley faces a tough slate of contests mostly in the types of reliably Republican-voting states where she has struggled to win support or in states where party rules heavily favor the former president.

Massachusetts

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Phillips, Williamson, no preference. 92 delegates at stake.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Haley, no preference, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy. 40 delegates at stake.

WHO CAN VOTE: Registered party members plus unaffiliated voters

