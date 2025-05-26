2024-25 European season awards! Who makes the Team of the Season + Lamine Yamal or Mo Salah for POTY?

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros give us their European season superlatives including their teams of the season. They also give us their best transfer, biggest disappointment and best moment.

Christian and Alexis then dole out their end of season awards including Player, Manager and Young Player of the Season.

Later, Christian and Alexis tell us their favorite celebration and kit of the season.

(6:15) - Alexis and Christian’s teams of the season

(15:15) - Best Transfer, Biggest disappointment, Best moment & Surprise of the Season

(27:30) - Player, Manager & Young Player of the Year

(33:45) - Best Kit & Best Celebration

