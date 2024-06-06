2024-25 bowl schedule looks vastly different thanks to 12-team College Football Playoff

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 26 Quick Lane Bowl - Bowling Green vs Minnesota DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26: A Bowl Season logo is pictured during the Quick Lane Bowl between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 26, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The expanded College Football Playoff is making the 2024-25 bowl schedule look very unfamiliar.

Bowl Season announced the lineup for nearly every other bowl game on Thursday, two days after the CFP announced the schedule for the first 12-team playoff. The first bowl game is Saturday, Dec. 14 and the final non-playoff bowl game is on Jan. 4.

The Camellia Bowl is the only FBS bowl game on the second Saturday in December. The game is set to be just a week after conference championship weekend and a week before the first round of the College Football Playoff. The first Saturday of bowl season typically has multiple games. In 2023, the first day of bowl season featured six games along with the FCS-level Celebration Bowl. The Celebration Bowl is also set for Dec. 14, as is the traditional Army-Navy contest between the service academies.

New Year’s Day will only include playoff games this season. The Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were previously announced for Jan. 1 and there will be no other lower-tier bowl games that day. New Year’s Eve will feature four bowl games before the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.

The most hectic day of bowl season comes on Saturday, Dec. 28. That day will feature eight games over 12 hours. The first game is the Fenway Bowl at 11 a.m. ET and the day concludes with the Independence Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. In 2023, the Independence Bowl was one of the six games on the first day of bowl season.

Below is the complete bowl schedule with the exception of the Holiday Bowl. That game does not have a date and time set yet. All times are Eastern.

Dec. 14

Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 17

Boca Raton Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN

Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 18

LA Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 20

Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 21

CFP first-round game, Noon, TNT

CFP first-round game, 4 p.m., TNT

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 26

Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl, Noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, Noon, ESPN

New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m., The CW

Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ABC

Dec. 30

Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl, Noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS

Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m., ABC

Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

Peach Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN (CFP quarterfinal)

Jan. 2

Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Jan. 9

Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (CFP semifinal)

Jan. 20

National championship game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN