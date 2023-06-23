2023 NBA Draft: Villanova's Cam Whitmore falls out of lottery to Rockets at No. 20

Cam Whitmore arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Cam Whitmore was projected by most to land in the lottery during Thursday's NBA Draft.

Instead he slid to No. 20, where the Houston Rockets found him much later than expected.

A 6-8 guard with explosive athleticism, the Villanova freshman has the upside of a high-level scorer in the NBA. He could end up being a steal for the Rockets.

He slid amid reports of medical concerns and poor workouts at the NBA draft combine. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the draft that "some poor workouts and not great interviews" were "part of the reason" he dropped out of the lottery.

Whitmore, 18, averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance as a freshman at Villanova. He was a unanimous selection to the Big East All-Freshman Team while earning Freshman of the Year honors.

"I'm excited," Whitmore told ESPN after the Rockets picked him. "Grateful to be here. I'm blessed. I've wanted to be in the NBA for I don't know how many years — since I was born. I'm blessed to be here."

