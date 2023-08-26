2004 NASCAR champion Kurt Busch officially retires from Cup Series

Kurt Busch’s NASCAR Cup Series career is over.

The 2004 Cup champion announced Saturday that he was “officially retiring” from NASCAR’s top level. Busch has not raced since he suffered a concussion in a practice crash at Pocono in July of 2022.

Busch, 45, said in October that he wouldn’t be back full-time in NASCAR in 2023 but that he hoped to race in a handful of races if he was medically cleared. Busch has been dealing with long-term effects from the concussion after his car backed into the outside wall on the exit of Pocono’s Turn 3.

Thank you to everyone who helped me accomplish my dream. pic.twitter.com/QiNiqSx0U4 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) August 26, 2023

“Racing requires 100% of focus, heart, stamina and determination and I’ve never raced a day without all of that in mind,” Busch said in his retirement video. “But sometimes Father Time can catch up to your dreams. My incredible team of doctors and I have come to the conclusion that at this point in my recovery there are just too many obstacles for me to overcome and to get back to being 100%.”

Busch finishes his career with 34 wins in 776 career starts. He won a race in all but two of his 22 full-time seasons in the Cup Series and won exactly one race in each of his final seven seasons.

Busch won the 2004 title in just his fourth season at NASCAR’s top level. After a winless rookie season, he won eight races over the 2002 and 2003 seasons. He scored three wins and 21 top-10 finishes in 2004 as he became the first driver to win a title in NASCAR’s postseason format. NASCAR introduced the Chase for the Cup in 2004 as the top 10 drivers in the standings after 26 races competed over the final 10 races for the title.

Busch won the first playoff race and finished in the top 10 of eight of the remaining nine races on the way to the title over Jimmie Johnson by eight points.