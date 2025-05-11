10 of NFL's biggest 2025 offseason moves

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Pete Carroll (L) and defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders talk after a news conference introducing Carroll as the head coach of the Raiders and John Spytek as the team's general manager at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Here are the top moves from the NFL's 2025 offseason — spanning high-profile trades, crucial free-agent signings, coaching hirings and draft picks — as discussed on the "Football 301" podcast by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald:

Cowboys trade for WR George Pickens

Why it matters: Dallas needed a vertical X receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Pickens is highly talented but brings risk due to maturity and engagement concerns. The Cowboys see this as a worthwhile gamble at a reasonable cost.

WR Davante Adams signs with Rams

Why it matters: This gives the Rams a true X receiver for the first time since Odell Beckham Jr., providing Matthew Stafford with another elite target and forming one of the NFL's best receiving duos alongside Puka Nacua. Adams still shows elite skills against man coverage, and is expected to elevate the Rams' passing game.

OG Joe Thuney to the Bears (and general o-line overhaul)

Why it matters: Thuney adds not just talent, but leadership and versatility (he can also play center if needed). Chicago also signed Drew Dalman and drafted Ozzy Trapilo, signaling a true commitment to protecting Caleb Williams and shifting from patchwork solutions to real upgrades. The Bears appear to be bolstering an o-line that has been a weak point since Olin Kreutz retired.

Liam Coen to the Jaguars as head coach

Why it matters: Coen is expected to bring a more diverse and aggressive run game, better schemes for their new weapons like Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, and overall creative play design to boost Trevor Lawrence's development.

Ravens draft safety Malaki Starks

Why it matters: Starks — paired with Kyle Hamilton — gives Baltimore perhaps the league's most versatile safety duo. The secondary gets tougher and more flexible, helping the Ravens sustain or improve their top-tier defense.

Klint Kubiak and the Seahawks’ offense overhaul

Why it matters: Kubiak was hired as offensive coordinator to reshape the Seahawks' personnel to fit his vision.

Seattle bolstered the tight end room and offensive line, and brought in a variety of receiving and running options, including drafting Christian Haynes (OL) and adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jalen Milroe. The aim is to make the offense more dynamic and scheme-friendly, particularly focusing on two tight end looks to compete in the rugged NFC West.

Commanders’ offensive tackle overhaul

Why it matters: They traded for Laremy Tunsil and drafted Josh Conerly Jr. as bookend tackles. Prioritizing protection for rookie QB Jayden Daniels, Washington's aggressive moves to solidify the offensive line should help him stay upright and effective, signaling a long-term plan to build around him.

Vikings remake their interior offensive line

Why it matters: The Vikings struggled with interior pressure and run-game consistency last year. It prompted them to sign Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, and draft Donovan Jackson for the interior O-line. The overhaul supports QB J.J. McCarthy and a diverse, physical run game.

Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll to the Raiders

Why it matters: For the first time in years, the Raiders are treated as a serious, professional operation. With creative offense (with Kelly as the coordinator), strong leadership (with Carroll as head coach), and a commitment to running the ball, the franchise is seen as genuinely interesting and relevant again.

Broncos reinforce their defensive spine

Why it matters: Denver targeted the middle of its defense by re-signing D.J. Jones, drafting Jahdae Barron, and adding Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

After being manhandled by top playoff offenses, the Broncos doubled down on getting tougher at every level — defensive line, linebacker and secondary. This is widely viewed as a move that could make them the best defense in the NFL.

