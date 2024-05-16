10 NFL games we're looking forward to in 2024, offseason Hard Knocks | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein and NFL writer Frank Schwab as they discuss which games they’re looking forward to the most in 2024 following the schedule release on Wednesday.

With big matchups like the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs in week 1, the Detroit Lions at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and a new installment of The Harbaugh Bowl between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, there’s plenty of games on the calendar to be excited about this season.

Jason, Jori and Frank also talk about the New York Giants’ new century uniforms honoring their 100th year of football, big blue being selected for an offseason version of Hard Knocks and the upcoming Netflix docuseries on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

4:52 - Giants unveil a new alternate uniform

6:36 - Offseason Hard Knocks

11:44 - Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries

18:45 - NFL going too far with scheduling?

27:01 - Games we’re looking forward to in 2024

38:04 - QB’s returning to face former teams

52:32 - How NFL comes up with the schedule

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

