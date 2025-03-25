The 10 most regretful fantasy basketball picks (by round) from the 2024-25 NBA season

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 106-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Drafting in fantasy basketball is as much art as science. Sometimes, what seems like a sure thing turns into a mistake. Here's a quick rundown of the most disappointing picks from each round based on Yahoo's preseason data.

Round 1: Joel Embiid – C, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid was trending toward a bust after sporting a gigantic knee brace at the Paris Olympics and then announcing at Sixers' media day that he would not only receive periodic maintenance days but would also not play back-to-backs for the rest of his career. Embiid's body failed him yet again, and fantasy managers got 19 games out of the former MVP. Embiid's numbers were ok when he played — 23/8/5, but he lacked the stocks and efficiency that fantasy hoopers hoped for. Even if you got him for a discount later in the preseason, it wasn't worth the draft price.

Round 2: LaMelo Ball - PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets' unfortunate injury luck likely caused the franchise to pack it in earlier than expected. Still, Ball did not live up to his ADP, currently ranking 55th in 9-cat leagues. His inefficiency and turnover rate continue to impact his fantasy stock. I'm not off him yet because he can be a great fantasy asset with the right team build that centers around his strengths in points, assists, 3s and steals. 2024-2025 wasn't the year, though.

Round 3: Lauri Markkannen – SF/PF, Utah Jazz

Paul George was a high-key candidate here, but I'm crowning Markannen as the third-round miss. As of Tuesday, he's played 47 of 72 games this year, so in addition to not being available, his scoring and rebounding numbers have plummeted compared to his last two seasons. Part of the blame should go to the Jazz being an unserious team, but Markkanen didn't anchor anyone's fantasy team as an eighth-round value this year.

Round 4: Immanuel Quickley – PG/SG, Toronto Raptors

I tried to focus more on underwhelming production than injuries, but IQ's inability to stay on the floor as a fourth-rounder was a crucial blow to the guard depth of many fantasy units. It makes you wonder how he'll be next year, knowing that Brandon Ingram (more on him below), a capable playmaker, will soak up some assist and scoring usage. I certainly wouldn't touch Quickley at this cost next season.

Round 5: Brandon Ingram – SG/SF/PF, Toronto Raptors

Fantasy managers couldn't have anticipated Ingram having the worst sprained ankle in NBA history. He hasn't played in a game since December 17, and getting traded from one bottom-tier team (Pelicans) to another one (Raptors) mid-season didn't add any motivation for him to return.

Round 6: Jrue Holiday – PG/SG, Boston Celtics

Holiday is better in real life than fantasy these days. His numbers are down in points, rebounds, assists and FG percentage, making him a 10th-round value in 9-cat leagues this season.

Round 7: Jusuf Nurkić – C, Charlotte Hornets

I believed in a Nurk resurgence under Mike Budenholzer. However, it was a disaster. He was unplayable and lost his starting spot, only to be shipped to Charlotte during the season. He's 237th in 9-cat leagues and hasn't been worth rostering for most of the season.

Round 8: Terry Rozier – PG/SG, Miami Heat

The off-court drama may have spilled over to the court because he was objectively terrible. He put up his worst numbers in nine seasons and, like many, I sent him to the waiver pool within a month of the campaign. It was easily one of my worst picks this year, as he ranks outside the top 250.

Round 9: Alex Caruso – SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

The fantasy community overvalued Caruso's defensive contributions because he should not have been a ninth-round pick in fantasy. While still a steals merchant, he couldn't replicate his success as a sixth-man type on both ends. Caruso's scoring and efficiency dipped and he was primarily a streaming option for most of the season despite being drafted in 100% of leagues. He hasn't been awful but performed two rounds lower than his ADP.

Round 10: Marcus Smart – PG/SG, Washington Wizards

Smart was drafted in 95% of leagues, so don't be too hard on yourself for falling into the trap. Now that he's in Washington, the injury risk and a bench role don't lend much opportunity for success in fantasy.