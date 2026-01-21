The music of Neil Young to be celebrated at Americanafest pre-Grammy concert

The Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute to the Songs of Neil Young, put on by the Americana Music Association and the Americana Music Foundation, will be held Jan. 31 at the Troubadour and will feature a lineup of artists performing songs from Young's catalog. Artists participating this year include Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Molly Tuttle, Maggie Rose, Sierra Hull, I'm With Here, Jesse Welles and Young the Giant.
Last year, the Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute concert celebrated the music of John Haitt. Previous concerts honored the works of Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, John Prine, Loretta Lynn and others.
Tickets for the concert are now available on the Troubadour's website.
