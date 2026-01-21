The music of Neil Young to be celebrated at Americanafest pre-Grammy concert

eil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The music of Neil Young will be celebrated at a concert in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards.

The Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute to the Songs of Neil Young, put on by the Americana Music Association and the Americana Music Foundation, will be held Jan. 31 at the Troubadour and will feature a lineup of artists performing songs from Young's catalog. Artists participating this year include Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Molly Tuttle, Maggie Rose, Sierra Hull, I'm With Here, Jesse Welles and Young the Giant.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding pre-Grammy salute tradition, and I can't wait to see our extraordinary performers honor Neil and his incredible songs," said Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association. "Our organization prides itself on community. We hope this evening helps bring everyone together, as we pay it forward with a donation to MusiCares and their charitable efforts."

Last year, the Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute concert celebrated the music of John Haitt. Previous concerts honored the works of Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, John Prine, Loretta Lynn and others.

The concert raises money for the Americana Music Association and Americana Music Foundation, plus a portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit the Recording Academy’s charitable initiative, MusiCares.

Tickets for the concert are now available on the Troubadour's website.

