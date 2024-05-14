The music of Crosby, Stills and Nash celebrated in New York City

Crosby, Stills and Nash's vast catalog of music was celebrated Monday, May 13, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash, the 19th annual tribute series hosted by Michael Dorf Presents, featured a special appearance by Graham Nash along with performances by Todd Rundgren, Steve Earle, Shawn Colvin, Rickie Lee Jones, Grace Potter and more, all sharing their take on CSN classics.

According to setlist.fm, Rundgren covered "Almost Cut My Hair"; Earle performed "4+20"; Colvin performed "I Won't Stay For Long," and Jones played "Carry On." Yola performed "Wooden Ships," while Potter played two tunes: "Helplessly Hoping" and "Woodstock" with Leslie Mendelson, a tune that was written by Joni Mitchell but recorded for CSN's second studio album, Déjà Vu.

The night also featured a special performance of the classic “Teach Your Children” by students from Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock).

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Nash coming out at the end of the show to thank all the artists who participated. “My only sadness is that I wish Crosby was here to listen to this wonderful night,” he shared, referring to the late David Crosby, who passed away in January 2023.

Nash then performed his CSN classic “Our House,” with the audience helping out during the chorus, and then led the night's artists in a performance of the Stephen Stills-penned track “Love the One Your With.”

Dorf’s annual tribute shows have raised about $100,000 annually and $2 million in total for nonprofit organizations dedicated to music education. Proceeds from the Crosby, Stills & Nash concert will benefit music education for underserved youth through such organizations as Grammys in the Schools, Theatre Within and VH1 Save the Music.

