Music of Billy Joel to be celebrated at New York City concert

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel will be celebrated with an upcoming tribute concert in New York City.

The Piano Man is the latest focus of New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf’s annual "Music Of" concert series, with the Joel tribute set for March 21 at Carnegie Hall.

The Music of Billy Joel will feature 20 artists performing songs from Joel's legendary catalog, with 100% of the net proceeds going to music education for underserved youth programs.

The Joel concert will be the 21st "Music Of" tribute put on by Dorf. Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity.

Last year’s honoree was Patti Smith, with previous concerts celebrating the music of Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, R.E.M., Crosby, Stills & Nash and more.

A lineup for the concert has yet to be announced. VIP tickets are on sale at musicof.org.

