Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee reveals successful hand surgery: “I have my life back”

Being a drummer can certainly be hard on your hands, and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee sure can attest to that.

The rocker just revealed on Instagram that he underwent hand surgery three weeks ago, noting he had to address “2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand.”

And the surgery was a success, with Lee sharing, “I have my life back and my money makers. And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it’s possible to fix!”

Lee shared explicit photos from the surgery, along with video of him being able to twirl his drumstick again, noting, "i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone!"

Lee's announcement is certainly good news for Mötley Crüe, considering they have several shows booked for 2024. Their next dates are happening May 3 and 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

