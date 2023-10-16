Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee celebrating one-year sober, says he used to drink two gallons of vodka a day

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is celebrating one year of sobriety. During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, he opened up about just how much he used to drink in his heyday.

“It's just — it's easy to fall in love with, the way it makes you feel, the way it makes you relax, and then all of a sudden you're, like, 'F***! I'm drinking two gallons of vodka a day?'" he said. "This is not … You're trying to kill yourself now."

While Maher couldn't comprehend that much drinking, Lee swore he wasn't exaggerating, noting he was able to drink that much for a long time. He added, "Your liver is on crutches at that point; it's just barely functioning."

Luckily, Lee said it hasn’t done too much damage to his body.

"I just did the full body scan, where they do, head to toe everything, and I can't believe — smoking, drinking, all the f***** dumb s***, or the fun s*** that I've done. Dude, the doctor was, like, 'You're good’,” he said. “I can't believe… I pinch myself on a daily basis.”

