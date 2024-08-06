Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx pays tribute to Aerosmith: "Their entire catalog is outstanding"

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is the latest rocker to pay tribute to Aerosmith following the announcement that they've retired from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal problems.

In a post on Facebook, Sixx writes that he bought his first Aerosmith record in 1973 when he was 15, noting, "I would carry that album with me everywhere, including to friends' houses, confessing to them that this was the future of rock 'n' roll."

He adds, “As the years rolled on, my opinion never changed. Lyrically, musically, rhythmically, and especially with those monster songs, Aerosmith was unparalleled.”

“Their entire catalog is outstanding, but those first five albums were the holy grail for a young, future Nikki Sixx,” he writes, before going on to praise Aerosmith members Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.

Sixx, who's been sober for 23 years, then revealed how important Tyler has been to him.

"Steven Tyler to me, has always been the ultimate singer, lyricist, and showman, but personally, he’s a man who helped me at the beginning of my sobriety,” he writes. “I’ve been lucky to become a peer, a friend, and always a fan of this great American rock ‘n’ roll band.”

Sixx concludes his post, “Thank you, Aerosmith, for everything.”

Aerosmith announced on Aug. 2 they were canceling their Peace Out tour, which was due to relaunch in September. The tour initially kicked off in September 2023, but was postponed after a handful of shows when Tyler fractured his larynx.

