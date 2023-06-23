Mötley Crüe shares mysterious "Dögs of War" teaser

Trondheim Rocks Festival 2023 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Mötley Crüe has shared a mysterious teaser hinting at a tiny club show in London.

In a Facebook post, the "Dr. Feelgood" rockers have shared a video teasing a show for "Dögs of War," complete with an umlaut, taking place Friday, June 30, at London's Underworld venue. The club capacity is limited to 500 people.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26. Notably, the ticket price is 19.81 British pounds, a likely reference to the year Mötley Crüe was founded.

Meanwhile, the Facebook video is accompanied by what might possibly be new music. The Crüe's been in the studio with producer Bob Rock and new guitarist John 5, who joined the band in place of Mick Mars.

Mars, meanwhile, is suing Mötley Crüe over a financial dispute related to his retirement from touring in October 2022.

Mötley Crüe is currently on tour with Def Leppard. The outing comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

