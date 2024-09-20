Mötley Crüe to release 10th anniversary edition of 'Nashville Outlaws' covers album

Back in 2014, a group of country artists got together to celebrate the music of Mötley Crüe with the album Nashville Outlaws. Now the band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the record with a new reissue.

Nashville Outlaws 10th Anniversary Edition is out now, featuring all the country covers on the original album, along with the addition of their latest single, "Dogs of War," covered by Chase McDaniel.

"The Nashville Outlaws album introduced us to a whole new group of country music fans and showed day-one Crüe members some of the best country music has to offer," the band said in a statement. "We've always tried to break down boundaries in our career, and we're proud to commemorate one of those milestones with this 10th Anniversary re-release."

“I was honored to participate in a 'country-rockified' version of 'Dogs of War,'” McDaniel adds. “Motley Crüe is legendary. … This song is about not letting the naysayers get in your head, and that's a narrative I've lived my whole life.”

The original album, released in August 1994, featured covers by such artists as Florida Georgia Line, Leann Rimes, Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Big and Rich, with Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil also making an appearance on Moore’s cover of “Home Sweet Home,” and Cheap Trick's Robin Zander appearing on Cassadee Pope’s cover of “The Animal In Me.”

Next up for Mötley Crüe, they'll release the new EP Cancelled on Oct. 4, which features "Dogs of War," a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track.

