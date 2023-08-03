Mötley Crüe marks 40th anniversary of 'Shout at the Devil' with 'Year of the Devil' reissues

Happy Year of the Devil. Mötley Crüe has announced a collection of reissues celebrating the 40th anniversary of their multi-Platinum 1983 album, Shout at the Devil.

The main attraction is a Limited Edition Super Deluxe box set, which includes the remastered album on LP, CD and cassette, reproductions of the original 7-inch singles of "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young to Fall In Love," plus a whole bunch of other goodies, like a séance board, lithographs, tarot cards, a devil candle holder and more.

Seven rare demo tracks are also included with the Year of the Devil box set, which is due October 27. If you preorder, you can listen to one of them — "Black Widow (Demo)" — instantly.

In addition, the remastered album and demos will be available digitally, in various vinyl colors and on CD.

Shout at the Devil, the Crüe's follow-up to their debut, Too Fast For Love, has been RIAA-certified for sales of four million copies. In addition to "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young to Fall In Love," the album also includes the title track and a cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter."

Here are the track lists for Shout at the Devil and the demo collection:

Album track list:

"In The Beginning"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Bastard"

"God Bless The Children Of The Beast"

"Helter Skelter"

"Red Hot"

"Too Young To Fall In Love"

"Knock 'Em Dead, Kid"

"Ten Seconds To Love"

"Danger"

Shout At The Demos & Rarities track list:

"Shout At The Devil" (Demo)

"Looks That Kill" (Demo)

"Knock 'Em Dead, Kid" (Demo)

"Too Young To Fall In Love" (Demo)

"Hotter Than Hell" (Demo for "Louder Than Hell")

"I Will Survive" (Demo)

"Black Widow" (Demo)

