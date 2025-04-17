Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard headlining inaugural Rock the Tides destination festival

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are headlining the inaugural Rock the Tides, a new destination festival taking place Nov. 7-9 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The bill also includes Poison's Bret Michaels, Extreme, The Struts, Buckcherry, Dorothy and Living Colour.

"Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we've played - the energy is just unreal," Mötley Crüe says. "Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different."

"We're excited to head back, team up with Def Leppard, and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip," the "Dr. Feelgood" rockers add. "It's going to be an epic night."

Presales begin April 23 at 10 a.m. PT. For more info, visit RocktheTides.com.

Rock the Tides will follow Mötley's September and October Las Vegas residency. The run was originally scheduled to begin in March, but was postponed due to vocalist Vince Neil undergoing a medical procedure.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.