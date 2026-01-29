Mötley Crüe declares 'decisive victory' over Mick Mars in legal battle

Mötley Crüe was granted a "decisive victory" in the band's legal battle with former guitarist Mick Mars, their lawyer says in a press release.

According to the press release, the arbitrator's ruling in the case "rejects every claim Mars made against the band and orders him to pay damages back to the group."

"This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history," says Mötley's lawyer Sasha Frid, of Miller Barondess, LLP. "With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties' agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually."

Mars first sued Mötley Crüe in 2023 over a financial dispute stemming from his retirement from touring in 2022. Mars, who was replaced by guitarist John 5, claimed that while he was no longer touring with Mötley due to health issues, he still remained a member of the band and deserved to be compensated as such.

"They're trying to take my legacy away, my part of Mötley Crüe, my ownership of the name, the brand," Mars told Rolling Stone in 2023.

Also in the suit, Mars accused the other Mötley members — bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist Vince Neil — of using prerecorded tracks during the band's 2022 reunion tour, specifically claiming that Sixx "did not play a single note on bass" live.

According to Mötley's press release, Mars "was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false" regarding the miming allegations during arbitration.

"His expert confirmed that the band performed live, and Mars formally recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony," the press release said.

ABC Audio has reached out to Mars' manager and legal rep for comment.

