Movies and TV shows casting this week in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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French Middle Aged Men in Usa

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- French Speaking, Middle Aged Man (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Young Albanian Man (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here