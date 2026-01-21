Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
Reality Show, Atlanta-Based Singles
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Single Homeowner (real people, 35-52)
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'The Heir Sent by Heaven'
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Rebecca (lead, female, 25-32)
--- Claire (supporting, female, 40-45)
--- Avery & Milo (supporting, male, 7-9)
- Roles pay up to: $9,000
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the vertical series here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'The Path'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Anna (lead, female, 21-37)
--- James (lead, male, 21-39)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the student film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Operation Birthday'
- Project type: student film
- Roles:
--- Murillo Ramirez (lead, male, 20-30)
--- Aurelio Ramírez (lead, male, 20-30)
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the student film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Tracework'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Holly (lead, female, 30-40)
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
muratart // Shutterstock
'The Shadow I Run From'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Markus Greer (lead, male, 30-45)
--- Maria Greer (lead, female, 30-45)
--- Jalen Greer (lead, male, 8-13)
- Roles pay up to: $400
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
Sci-Fi-Fantasy Proof of Concept Film
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eli Thomasson (lead, male, 9-13)
--- Kyra Thomasson (lead, female, 30-43)
--- Eli's Friends (supporting, male, 9-13)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
Tikkyshop // Shutterstock
'Girls Trip'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)
--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)
- Roles pay up to: $1,800
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Charlatan Voyage'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Guz (supporting, male, 30-40)
--- Maxwell (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Osvaldo (supporting, male, 30-40)
- Roles pay up to: $1,500
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Cousins'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)
--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)
--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)
- Roles pay up to: $900
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
Indie Drama Feature Project
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)
--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)
- Roles pay up to: $3,488
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'A Wicked Breed'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Daisy (supporting, female, 21-39)
--- Aggie (day player, female, 18-25)
--- Goth Girl (day player, female, 18-30)
- Roles pay up to: $3,052
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
'Where is Laura'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Rashard Black (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Laura Brady (lead, female, 22-29)
--- Mark Jones (supporting, male, 20-31)
- Roles pay up to: $22,400
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
Major Toy Brand and Race Weekend Live Game Show
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Game Participant (lead, all genders, 18-25)
- Roles pay up to: $2,000
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.