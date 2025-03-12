Movies and TV shows casting in Augusta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Augusta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Mark (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mob Mentality Series - SAG Signatory'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Detective (Small Speaking Role) (day player, male, 30-40)

--- Body Guard (Small Speaking Role) (background extra, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

