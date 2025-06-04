Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Anybody Home?'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (supporting, female, 20-24)

--- Son (supporting, male, 18-20)

--- Dad (supporting, male, 42-50)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mockumentary-Style Comedy Vertical Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dean (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Wyatt (lead, male, 45-53)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Documentary Interviews Shoot'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- 1st Assistant Camera (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'9-1-1: Nashville,' Recurring Stand-In Talent'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stand-In Male (day player, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Models Needed For Clothing Brand Shoot! Compensated'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Model For Clothing Brand (models, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Stuck On Screen'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Paige Daily (lead, female, 19-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

'P.K. & SUNSHINE'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ty (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.