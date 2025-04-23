Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Young John (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Everlasting Love'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Janell " Rosey " Jenkins (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Cedric "Chef" (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Brenda (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Cantaloupe'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- X (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Arturo (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Wayne (lead, male, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'East Side Warriors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Narrator (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Tai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Jade (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Office Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Bethany (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia

'Dreamer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robby (lead, male, 10-13)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.