Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'U.T.P.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- VFX Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ryan and Alyssa'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Cooper (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Tina (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'If I Can't Have You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Featured Background (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Fragments'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 7-12)

--- Christin (supporting, female, 33-46)

--- Father (supporting, male, 44-58)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Darkest Betrayal of Love' ASAP'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, 18-45)

--- Quia (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Camera Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Crown Beyond the Grave'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Emma (day player, female, 20-40)

--- Lawyers (background extra, female, male, 20-50)

--- Dr. White and Isabella's Doctor (day player, female, male, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Ciara (supporting, female, 35-42)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

