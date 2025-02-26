Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Augusta.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Documentary Recreations'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Siren (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Marine Biologist (day player, male, 25-45)

--- Knight (day player, female, 20-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Comedy Short Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Restaurant Employee (supporting, male, 21-34)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Asherah: The TV Series' Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Gabriel (supporting, female, 12-14)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Comedy Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Savanna (supporting, female, 21-35)

--- Mark (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'History'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Untitled Improv Documentary Project'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Improv Actor (lead, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'U.T.P.'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Ciara (supporting, female, 35-42)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

