Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Pegged For Murder'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)
--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)
--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Fall of Stardust'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)
--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $93
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'East'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Jaslyn Murphy (supporting, female, 25-35)
--- Keisha Smith (supporting, female, 25-35)
--- Damontre Harris (supporting, male, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Hiding Miss Mobster'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)
--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)
--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Waffle Hut' Vertical Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Barbie (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Donny (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Shane (lead, male, 25-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'The Genius and the Bad Boy'- ATLANTA LOCALS ONLY'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Rylan Barry (lead, male, 18-24)
--- Lana (supporting, female, 18-24)
--- Sophie May (lead, female, 18-24)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'9-1-1: Nashville,' Recurring Stand-In Talent'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Stand-In Male (day player, 23-40)
- Average hourly rate: $23
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Atlanta Soaps'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)
--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)
--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)
--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Connection'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Corey (lead, 18-30)
--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)
--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Learn more about the short film here
'Numbskull'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)
--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)
--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Right in Front of You'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)
--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)
--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina
- Learn more about the feature film here
