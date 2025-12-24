Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Corpus Christi.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'The Book of Nemo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Leader (day player, 25-60)

--- Blue Leader (day player, 24-60)

--- Unconscious Child (day player, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Buda, Texas - 2003'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jordan (supporting, female, 26-33)

--- Burnie (lead, male, 28-32)

--- Gus (lead, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.