Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dead at 64

Phil Campbell of Motörhead performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2015 in Glastonbury, England. (Tabatha Fireman/Redferns via Getty Images)

Longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died at age 64.

Campbell's band the Bastard Sons, which includes his children, announced the news in an Instagram post Saturday reading, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation."

"Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi,'" the post continues. "He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever. We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time."

Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984 in place of Brian "Robbo" Robertson, who played in the band for a year following the departure of classic lineup guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke in 1982. The first iteration of the band with Campbell also included frontman Lemmy Kilmister, drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor and another guitarist, Michael "Würzel" Burston, turning the longtime trio into a quartet.

After several changes behind the kit, Motörhead brought in drummer Mikkey Dee in 1992. Following Burston's departure in 1995, Motörhead returned to a trio with Kilmister, Campbell and Dee. That lineup remained intact until Lemmy's death in 2015, upon which Motörhead disbanded.

Campbell played on 16 Motörhead's studio albums. Outside of Motörhead, Campbell released three albums with the Bastard Sons, as well as a solo record in 2019.

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