Most popular boy names in the 60s in Georgia

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1960s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration.

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the '60s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

#30. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,197

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 867 (#145 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,018 (#33 most common name)

#29. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning "powerful leader".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,450

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 138 (#646 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,359 (#52 most common name)

#28. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,471

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 149 (#608 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,532 (#41 most common name)

#27. Jeffery

Jeffery is a name of German origin meaning "pledge of peace".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,474

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 149 (#608 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 79,525 (#46 most common name)

#26. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,522

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 323 (#346 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,688 (#69 most common name)

#25. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,672

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 142 (#630 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,016 (#26 most common name)

#24. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,723

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 171 (#541 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,575 (#35 most common name)

#23. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,850

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 193 (#504 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,176 (#24 most common name)

#22. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,991

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 563 (#225 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,599 (#11 most common name)

#21. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,032

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 208 (#479 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,620 (#25 most common name)

#20. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,132

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 171 (#541 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,460 (#37 most common name)

#19. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning "priceless one".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,274

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 220 (#456 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,533 (#51 most common name)

#18. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning "resolute".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,737

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 166 (#555 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,582 (#92 most common name)

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,972

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,523 (#34 most common name, -49.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,046 (#12 most common name)

#16. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,070

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 318 (#349 (tie) most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,013 (#10 most common name)

#15. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,288

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,725 (#26 most common name, -48.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,144 (#20 most common name)

#14. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,741

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,318 (#40 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,059 (#9 most common name)

#13. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,866

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 339 (#334 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,490 (#23 most common name)

#12. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,288

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,013 (#50 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,145 (#22 most common name)

#11. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,002

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 450 (#270 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,381 (#6 most common name)

#10. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,142

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 650 (#190 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,514 (#21 most common name)

#9. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,144

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 818 (#159 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,819 (#13 most common name)

#8. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,199

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#191 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 373,894 (#8 most common name)

#7. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,032

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,505 (#35 most common name, -72.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,388 (#17 most common name)

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,919

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,881 (#2 most common name, -54.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,411 (#7 most common name)

#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,354

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,870 (#60 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,769 (#5 most common name)

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,961

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,727 (#7 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,374 (#3 most common name)

#3. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,963

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,916 (#21 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 733,939 (#2 most common name)

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,273

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,304 (#12 most common name, -79.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,070 (#1 most common name)

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Georgia

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,929

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,787 (#5 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,721 (#4 most common name)