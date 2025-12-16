Most expensive homes for sale in Warner Robins

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Warner Robins listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 104 Trotters Ct, Warner Robins
- Price: $2,650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,272
- Price per square foot: $285
- Lot size: 3.1 acres
- Days on market: 69 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 216 Stathams Way, Warner Robins
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,618
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 5 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 99 Bass Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $203
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 113 Carriage Run, Warner Robins
- Price: $699,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,350
- Price per square foot: $130
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 187 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 230 Tucker Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,354
- Price per square foot: $130
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 221 Bristleleaf Path, Kathleen
- Price: $698,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,714
- Price per square foot: $187
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 80 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 32 Willow Lake Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $650,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,357
- Price per square foot: $149
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 93 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 121 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $649,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,217
- Price per square foot: $154
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 410 Woodlands Blvd, Kathleen
- Price: $645,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,572
- Price per square foot: $180
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 125 days (-$10,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 300 Pine Trace Ln, Kathleen
- Price: $630,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,438
- Price per square foot: $183
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 89 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com