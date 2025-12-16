Most expensive homes for sale in Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Savannah listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 100 E Bay St, Savannah
- Price: $10,000,000
- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,300
- Price per square foot: $1,075
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
#2. 1 Williams Retreat, Savannah
- Price: $9,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,456
- Price per square foot: $2,019
- Lot size: 95.0 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#3. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 5, Savannah
- Price: $8,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,515
- Price per square foot: $1,882
- Days on market: 42 days
#4. 5747 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah
- Price: $7,400,000
- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,358
- Price per square foot: $5,449
- Lot size: 218.0 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#5. 2 E Perry Ln Unit A, Savannah
- Price: $6,995,000
- 12 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 11,665
- Price per square foot: $599
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#6. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 4, Savannah
- Price: $6,015,438
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,515
- Price per square foot: $1,332
- Days on market: 42 days
#7. 20 W Taylor St, Savannah
- Price: $5,975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,584
- Price per square foot: $1,070
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#8. 202 E Taylor St, Savannah
- Price: $5,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,818
- Price per square foot: $945
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#9. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 1, Savannah
- Price: $5,391,758
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Days on market: 35 days
#10. 232 E Broughton St, Savannah
- Price: $5,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,986
- Price per square foot: $520
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
