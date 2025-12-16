Most expensive homes for sale in Augusta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Augusta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 14 Highgate, Augusta
- Price: $3,550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,192
- Price per square foot: $386
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
#2. 54 Conifer Cir, Augusta
- Price: $1,799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,584
- Price per square foot: $273
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#3. 946 Milledge Rd, Augusta
- Price: $1,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,646
- Price per square foot: $479
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#4. 5 Prather Woods Ln, Augusta
- Price: $1,699,900
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,283
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 134 days
#5. 4756 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,400
- Price per square foot: $222
- Lot size: 20.0 acres
- Days on market: 299 days
#6. Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,400
- Price per square foot: $222
- Lot size: 20.0 acres
- Days on market: 321 days
#7. 3071 Walton Way, Augusta
- Price: $1,150,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,232
- Price per square foot: $271
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#8. 506 Regent Pl, Augusta
- Price: $1,150,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,456
- Price per square foot: $210
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#9. 2409 Central Ave, Augusta
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,594
- Price per square foot: $217
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 4 days
#10. 2904 Lombardy Ct, Augusta
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,800
- Price per square foot: $192
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 37 days
