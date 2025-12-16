Most expensive homes for sale in Albany, Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1911 N Harding St, Albany
- Price: $4,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $3,214
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 944 days (-$450,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 311 Ironhorse Ct, Albany
- Price: $1,235,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,287
- Price per square foot: $288
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 2805 Jefferson St N, Albany
- Price: $1,090,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $454
- Lot size: 160.3 acres
- Days on market: 69 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 2310 Pineridge Ln, Albany
- Price: $849,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,825
- Price per square foot: $96
- Lot size: 7.7 acres
- Days on market: 470 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 2115 Cumberland Ln, Albany
- Price: $749,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,051
- Price per square foot: $148
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 120 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 2115 Cumberland Land Ln, Albany
- Price: $749,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,051
- Price per square foot: $148
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 49 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 701 Van Buren St, Albany
- Price: $699,900
- 63 bedrooms, 31 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 21,585
- Price per square foot: $32
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 291 days (-$50,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 4802 Grandview Dr, Albany
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,937
- Price per square foot: $158
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 341 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1207 Pinecrest Dr, Albany
- Price: $559,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,346
- Price per square foot: $128
- Lot size: 12.3 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 330 Osprey Ridge Ct, Albany
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $154
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 123 days (-$25,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com