Most expensive homes for sale in Albany, Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1911 N Harding St, Albany

- Price: $4,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $3,214

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 944 days (-$450,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 311 Ironhorse Ct, Albany

- Price: $1,235,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,287

- Price per square foot: $288

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

#3. 2805 Jefferson St N, Albany

- Price: $1,090,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $454

- Lot size: 160.3 acres

- Days on market: 69 days

#4. 2310 Pineridge Ln, Albany

- Price: $849,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,825

- Price per square foot: $96

- Lot size: 7.7 acres

- Days on market: 470 days

#5. 2115 Cumberland Ln, Albany

- Price: $749,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,051

- Price per square foot: $148

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 120 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 2115 Cumberland Land Ln, Albany

- Price: $749,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,051

- Price per square foot: $148

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 49 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 701 Van Buren St, Albany

- Price: $699,900

- 63 bedrooms, 31 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 21,585

- Price per square foot: $32

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 291 days (-$50,100 price reduction since listing)

#8. 4802 Grandview Dr, Albany

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,937

- Price per square foot: $158

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 341 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1207 Pinecrest Dr, Albany

- Price: $559,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,346

- Price per square foot: $128

- Lot size: 12.3 acres

- Days on market: 70 days

#10. 330 Osprey Ridge Ct, Albany

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,240

- Price per square foot: $154

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 123 days (-$25,100 price reduction since listing)

