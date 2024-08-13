More like Motör-cycles: Bikers escort bust of Lemmy's ashes from Bloodstock Festival

Bloodstock Open Air Festival - Day 3 Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns (Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

A bust containing the ashes of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister took a VIP trip through England.

After initially debuting at the Bloodstock Festival in Catton Park, Derbyshire, a procession of motorcycles -- or, should we say, Motör-cycles -- led the bust on an hour's ride to the Rock City venue in Nottingham. It'll be on display at Rock City but will return to Bloodstock each year.

You can check out photos of the procession now via the Motörhead Facebook.

Bloodstock, which took place earlier in August, was the latest site to enshrine Lemmy's ashes, following France's Hellfest, Germany's Wacken Open Air and the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles. Ashes were also sent to friends of Lemmy, including Metallica's James Hetfield, who mixed them with ink for a new tattoo.

