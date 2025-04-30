More details revealed about Paul McCartney’s new book, 'Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run'

More details have been revealed about Paul McCartney's upcoming book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run.

When it was first announced, the book was described as "a landmark account" of McCartney’s "triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade’s most iconic bands." The description notes it was culled from interviews with McCartney and other important players in the band.

Now those important players have been revealed.

In addition to Sir Paul, there are contributions from his late wife, Linda McCartney, and Wings members Denny Laine, Denny Seiwell, Henry McCullough, Jimmy McCulloch, Geoff Britton, Joe English, Steve Holley and Laurence Juber. The band's story is also told by The Beatles' John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, producer George Martin, Sean Ono Lennon, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, actor Dustin Hoffman, and McCartney's daughters Stella McCartney and Mary McCartney.

According to a new press release, the book was written from over 42 hours of new interviews, with info also coming from historical interviews and newly discovered, previously unheard interviews from Paul's personal archive. It also contains a foreword written by Paul.

Also in the book are over 150 photographs, including some never-before-seen shots, as well as memorabilia, like handwritten lyrics and pages from Paul’s diary.

In addition to the new info, the book’s cover has been revealed, which features the title in yellow against a blue background that features the Wings logo.

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, edited by historian Ted Widmer, will be released Nov. 4.

